The president of the Australian Stud Sheep Breeders Association believes Corriedale sheep are helping the next generation of primary producers enter agriculture, a day after winning a national title for two rams.
Peter Baker, Loddon Park Corriedale stud, Baringhup, won the national Corriedale pair or rams at the Australian Sheep & Wool Show in Bendigo on Friday, and said the breed still served an important role in the country's sheep industry.
Advertisement
Mr Baker, who is president of the ASSBA, has had a life-long association with the dual-purpose breed.
"We've been through succession planning so my son actually owns the stud now and he's a fourth-generation Corriedale stud owner," he said.
"We started as Booloola stud back in 1933 by my grandfather so we've been around for a while."
READ MORE:
The central Victorian stud has won a series of sashes at Bendigo in the past, including the national pairs category in recent years.
The 12-month-old Corriedale rams were by the same stud sire.
"As far as these rams go, their even balance and figures including a 44mm eye muscle and 43mm eye muscle might have been the thing over the carcase on the day," Mr Baker said.
"They have a terrific loin about them and a very square behind so these are sheep I'm very proud to have my name alongside."
Mr Baker said the breed was very popular among young people who were keen to enter agriculture.
"Their temperament for the young people is enormous, they're a dual-purpose breed and while they have suffered in popularity in recent times, I think we still have a place in the maternal side of the industry," he said.
"The tendency now is for finer wools but as far as a maternal breed, they can still hold their own.
"Assumption College is just coming on board and has started a Corriedale stud and Geelong Grammar is coming on board with the breeding so these sheep are a tool for students to get involved in agriculture."
The rams are set to be sold later in the year after the Royal Adelaide Show on September 3.
"Usually we've sold them at Ballarat but we'd be happy to talk to them privately," Mr Baker said.
Corriedale judge Mike Deppeler, Croydon Corriedale stud, Condah, said it was challenging to judge the category.
"It's one thing to find one good sheep, but to find two good sheep is challenging," he said.
Advertisement
"They were both good sheep and down the line, there were individual good sheep but sometimes the second one didn't match up so that's what makes judging pairs harder."
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.