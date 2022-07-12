Emma Kealy is the new Deputy Leader of the Victorian Nationals, replacing Steph Ryan who decided to resign from politics last week.
She was nominated by party members for the position in a special party room meeting held earlier this week.
Advertisement
Ms Kealy is currently the Member for Lowan and currently holds the mental health, women and prevention of family violence portfolio.
At a press conference yesterday, she said being nominated as deputy leader felt "fabulous".
"I have been a fierce advocate for country Victoria all of my life," she said.
"We know that locked down some restrictions have caused so much harm in Victoria and that's no more so than in country Victoria."
READ MORE:
Leader of The Nationals Peter Walsh congratulated Ms Kealy on her selection, adding the new leadership team will get to work ahead of the November state election.
"Emma has a strong reputation as a dedicated local advocate who will go above and beyond to secure the very best for the people of Lowan, which is an energy I know she'll bring as Deputy Leader," he said.
"As Shadow Minister, Emma has played a crucial role in leading the Liberals' and Nationals' response to support Victorians to recover and rebuild from the COVID pandemic."
Ms Kealy had recently headed out to the Wimmera with the Victorian Farmers Federation Grains Group councillor Ryan Milgate to discuss road conditions in the regions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.