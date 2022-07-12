Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Emma Kealy says she will be a fierce advocate for country Victoria in her new role

Philippe Perez
By Philippe Perez
Updated July 12 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW DEPUTY: Member for Lowan Emma Kealy is the new Deputy Leader for the Victorian National Party.

Emma Kealy is the new Deputy Leader of the Victorian Nationals, replacing Steph Ryan who decided to resign from politics last week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Philippe Perez

Philippe Perez

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.