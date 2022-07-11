Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Questions raised about Sunraysia water saving project

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 11 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SUNRAYSIA PRICES: Water pumps on the Murray River, near Mildura - irrigators have questioned the high fees and charges they have to pay.

Irrigators in the Mildura area say while a new Lower Murray Water Efficiency project is welcome, details as to how the benefits will be passed on are scant on details.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.