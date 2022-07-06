Stock & Land
Cowwarr farm worker dies in truck unloading incident

Updated July 6 2022 - 5:20am, first published 5:00am
FARM DEATH: Worksafe Victoria are investigating a truck unloading incident that resulted in the death of a man on a property at Cowwarr yesterday.

A 55-year-old farm worker has died after being crushed between a tip truck and a front end loader on a property at Cowwarr on Tuesday.

