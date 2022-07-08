Stock & Land
Agriculture Victoria has imposed a permit system to move bee hives into Sunraysia

July 8 2022 - 1:00am
PERMIT SYSTEM: Permit system introduced for bee hive movements.

Agriculture Victoria has imposed a permit system to move bee hives into Sunraysia, ahead of this year's almond pollination season, to guard against the introduction of varroa mite.

