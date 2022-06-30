Agriculture Victoria has announced restrictions on bee movement from New South Wales into Victoria to stop the wider movement of the Varroa mite.
The mite has been detected near the Port of Newcastle, with NSW authorities ordering the destruction of 600 hives in the state.
Victoria's deputy chief plant health officer Stephen Dibley said the measures were a preventative measure to support the national response and protect beekeepers in Victoria.
"Varroa mite is a serious threat to Australia's bee population and horticulture industries that rely on pollination," Dr Dibley said.
"The restrictions mean that no bees, hives or beekeeping equipment can be moved into Victoria from New South Wales without a permit.
"However, no permits will be granted while the NSW standstill is in place, to comply with NSW emergency orders."
There have not been any Varroa mite detections in Victoria so far, and Dr Dibley said the state would assist NSW with their response.
But he also called on local beekeepers to be very attentive.
"Beekeepers should inspect their hives regularly for signs of Varroa mite and other exotic pests, using the appropriate methods including sugar shake and drone uncapping," he said.
"Any suspect detections can be reported immediately to the national Exotic Plant Pest Hotline on 1800 084 881."
Varroa mite (Varroa destructor) is a severe and exotic parasite of adult European honeybees and their brood and occurs in beekeeping countries throughout the world and is thought to be the greatest threat to Australia's honey and honeybee pollination plant industries.
Up until now it had not been seen in Australia but Victoria had previously intercepted the Varroa mite when authorities found it on a ship at the Port of Melbourne in 2018.
Agriculture Victoria and industry addressed the threat and conducted surveillance around the port at the time, and no further mites were found.
