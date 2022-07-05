Stock & Land
Deputy state National leader Steph Ryan won't recontest the next election

Updated July 5 2022 - 11:35pm, first published 11:03pm
Euroa MP Ryan steps down

Euroa state Nationals MP and deputy party leader Steph Ryan has announced she is quitting parliament.

