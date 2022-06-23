Leongatha agents quoted a "softer" market, on a massive yarding of more than 5000 head of steers, heifers, cows and calves.
Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock auctioneer Brian McCormack said the time of year meant restock and fattener competition had dropped away.
'We are still very reliant on the feeder competition, but the cattle are showing the wintry conditions as well - they aren't quite as good as they were a fortnight, or a month, ago," Mr McCormack said.
"The weather has been cold and the cattle are feeling the pinch."
Agents yarded 5100 head of cattle.
Mr McCormack said there were fewer feedlots at the sale, although TFI, Teys, Keswick and J&F were active.
"I would say they are not needing as many cattle, so the sale wasn't as buoyant," he said.
The heavier end steers and 500-650 kilogram cattle were "off the top a little - they were off a little bit, a fortnight ago as well.
"The 350kg-400kg cattle felt the pressure the most - they are just not quite heavy enough for feeder competition and too heavy for grass competition.
"They would still be making the same cents a kilogram as the feeder cattle, but because they were a lighter weight that brings them back to fewer dollars per head.
"The last few sales they have been making 600-650 cents a kilogram whereas today they were making 550-600c/kg."
Elders Korumburra branch manager Rohan McRae agreed the market was cheaper - "no doubt about it.
"It was definitely cheaper, I think we have been saying there has been an easing trend but it hadn't eased enough to stop the prices, Mr McRae said.
"It's just not as buoyant.
"Maybe the feedlots have reached a tipping point, winter is here, certainly the cattle aren't going to do much more in south Gippsland.
"So it will be interesting to see whether these rising two-year old cattle continue to keep selling to the fat money - I think they will, time will tell."
Neil Grabhem, Kongwak, bought a pen of 10 steers, 377kg, for $2280 or 604c/kg.
"This is my quota for the day, I'll grow them out as bullocks for JBS," Mr Grabhem said.
He said he ran 360 head of Angus and Herefords at his property.
"It's been really good down at Kongwak, but it was really very wet in June.
"I don't have any spare grass, because it's so cold and wet."
He said he sold 14 bullocks to JBS last week and the pen was purchased as replacements.
"I'll look to get them to 700 kilograms, the dry autumn meant the others didn't put weight on so they went about 650kg deadweight.
"I liked the breeding (of these steers)."
He said he usually bought replacement stock at Leongatha or Bairnsdale.
Stanara, Bengwordin, sold 15 steers, 571kg, for $2780 or 486c/kg.
M Brown, Sale, sold 20 steers, 565kg for $3090 or 547c/kg.
N Blunden, Foster, sold 13 steers, 500kg, for $2700 or 540c/kg.
M and S Bracecamp, Mardan, sold 16 Pinora-blood steers, 414kg, for $2500 or 603c/kg.
I and H Hasty, Mardan sold 14 steers, 369kg, for $2330 or 623c/kg.
BJ and NJ Coulthard sold 19 Innesdale and Harris-blood steers, 335kg, for $2160 or 644c/kg; they also sold 20 steers, 398kg, for $2350 or590c/kg.
M Thomas, Meeniyan, sold 13 steers, 365kg, for $2030 or 556c/kg.
KJ & AK Thomas, Mirboo North, sold 11 steers, 355kg, for $1780 or 501c/kg.
Kel Waites and Jenny Lillicrap. Yinnar, sold 17 Mawarra-blood steers, 650kg, for $3160 or 486c/kg.
Their seconds, 13 steers, 689kg, sold for $3420 or 496c/kg.
G and R Scanlon sold 15 steers, 507kg, for $2750 or 542c/kg.
T and N Anderson, Dawson, sold 13 steers, 539kg, for $2840 or 526c/kg.
NW Page, Sale, sold 15 steers, 533kg, for $3100 or 581c/kg.
Melaleuca Pastoral Trust, Leawood, sold 16 steers, 505kg, for $2880 or 570c/kg.
J and F Floyd, Fish Creek, sold 22 steers, 471kg, for $2780 or 590c/kg.
M and M Brady, Tyers, sold 21 Pinora-blood steers, 450kg, for $2780 or 617c/kg.
Wallenbeen, Leonghatha, sold 11 steers, 435kg, for $2550 or 586c/kg.
Latrobe Park Angus sold 18 steers, 384kg, for $2400 or 625c/kg.
G and V Lane, Traralgon, sold 17 steers, 402kg, for $2400 or 697c/kg.
Hammond Pastoral, Bairnsdale, sold 18 steers, 396kg, for $2380 or 601c/kg.
Medowra Angus sold 30 steers, 313kg, for $2080 or 664c/kg.
Groves Estate sold 18 Banquet-blood steers, 302kg, for $2220 or 735c/kg.
Another 18, 289kg, sold for $2000 or 692c/kg.
Belgrano sold 20 Banquet and Fernleigh-blood steers, 287kg, for $2000 or 696c/kg.
Amella Pastoral sold 30 Innesdale-blood steers, 260kg, for $1780 or 684c/kg.
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
