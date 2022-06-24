Gippsland woolgrowers and have displayed exceptional care for their community by once again combining to donate some of their best wool to raise funds for Air Ambulance Victoria.
Elders district wool manager Mal Nicholls, Bairnsdale, said the generosity of all involved was exceptional and the two bales, totaling 340 kilograms, was some of the best wool in the country.
Advertisement
The funds to support the Air Ambulances to continue their work of saving lives in the far-flung parts of Victoria and especially East Gippsland.
This in an annual tradition from Gippsland woolgrowers which has continued for the past eight years.
Traditionally it has included the best wool displayed at the Omeo show, but due to the COVID-forced cancellation of last years show, Mr Nicholls said there were some fears that this sale would not meet past expectations.
Such fears turned out to be misplaced however, as the Omeo show committee led by Belinda Smith and supported by local woolgrowers, still managed to collect and package the wool and get it to sale.
The sale achieved a record total of $16056 which brought the amount donated by this initiative to $86500.
READ MORE:
Unfortunately none of the woolgrowers were able to attend due to COVID, but the sale was well supported by the wool buyers in the auction room who again demonstrated their care for community by bidding well in excess of the true value of the wool.
Lou Morsch bought the first bale for Modiano Australia with the top bid of 6000 cents a kilogram for the first bale and Endeavour Wool's Mark Fayle took out the second bale with a bid of 3600c/kg.
Mr Morsch said it was a terrific initiative and one that Modiano Australia was keen to support financially once again after purchasing a bale in this auction every year.
"The Modiano family are very supportive of matters that are close to the rural community and they are prepared to put their hand in their pocket and buy one of the bales," he said.
"When the idea of raising money for the Air Ambulance first started, they hopped on board and said they would be too happy to purchase a bale of wool and they have continued to do so every year."
Strong bidding from the underbidder Brendan Millar of Tech Wool also assisted in making this auction a success.
Air Ambulance Victoria helicopter emergency medical service senior team manager Steve Grove said that recent donations from this initiative have played an important role in enabling Air Ambulance Victoria to update their blood transport bags.
"The new bags are half the weight, half the size and keep the blood in temperature range for twice as long," he said.
"This reduces waste and is also safer for the patient."
Mr Nicholls said that Elders greatly appreciated the opportunity to facilitate the auction and support such an important initiative once again.
Advertisement
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.