Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

A suggested Victorian street name change might be a case of woolly thinking

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 16 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROAD CONFUSION: We might have a problem in the per-urban town of Aintree if the council was to start changing street names, these are all in the same block.

Residents might be a bit confused if councils start to change street names because they offend animal rights groups.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.