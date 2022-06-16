Residents might be a bit confused if councils start to change street names because they offend animal rights groups.
The deliberately provocative People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has today suggested "Wool Street" in Victoria's new Melton suburb of Aintree needs to change to "Plant Wool" street.
PETA has written to the local council selling its animal activism message of exposing so-called sheep cruelty.
"Piffle," said a local Aintree resident who was walking his dog in Wool Street today.
Choosing not to provide his name, nor much in the way of commentary on the PETA move, but he was obviously not taken with the name-change push.
A quick wander around the local streets also reveals why.
Many of them, and this is a new housing development, have a pastoral connection.
"Fleece Road, "Shearer Way" - we presume PETA would target them next.
And also if they are going after streets named in honour of our pioneers, they could cast their net wider than booming Aintree.
There's a Wool Street in Toowong, Queensland - in fact there's Wool streets and roads scattered all over the country.
Oh well, PETA have got their way this time anyway, they want media attention to their cause - and here with another inflammatory suggestion they have got it.
And finally for those wondering, we didn't spot any sheep in the street, just lots of new homes which sell for close to a $1 million.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
