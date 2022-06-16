Regular contributor and avid photographer Penny Carney has captured a stunning photograph of a wedge-tailed eagle at her Nar Nar Goon North property, south-east of Melbourne.
Mrs Carney, who runs Penny C Images on Instagram, said the family of eagles nested close by to her Gippsland property.
"The adults come in often and most of the birds here alarm us when the birds of prey are about," she said.
"They are huge and we can get pretty close to them."
Over the years, Mrs Carney has photographed a range of birds and wildlife near her property, including gallahs, blue wrens, rainbow lorikeets and eastern rosellas.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
