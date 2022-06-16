Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Photographer Penny Carney captures wedge-tailed eagle over her Nar Nar Goon North farm

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
June 16 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Regular contributor and avid photographer Penny Carney has captured a stunning photograph of a wedge-tailed eagle at her Nar Nar Goon North property, south-east of Melbourne.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Journalist

Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.