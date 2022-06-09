Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Mick Simpson's dementia awareness walk completed from Kyabram to Parliament House

Rob Muirhead
By Rob Muirhead
Updated June 9 2022 - 9:26pm, first published 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ARRIVED: Kyabram's Mick Simpson was welcomed at Parliament House in Melbourne by Nationals leader Peter Walsh, MP Steph Ryan and community supporters.

Kyabram local Mick Simpson has walked 190 kilometres from his hometown to the Victorian Parliament in Melbourne to raise community awareness for dementia and funds for research.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Muirhead

Rob Muirhead

Journalist

Rob is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land, covering agricultural issues across Victoria. He grew up on a property in western Victoria and has a strong interest in livestock industries. Email: rob.muirhead@stockandland.com.au

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.