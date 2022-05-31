The Victorian Farmers Federation's chief executive, Jane Lovell, has resigned as head of the farmer lobby group.
VFF president Emma Germano said Ms Lovell had resigned to pursue "her broader agricultural interests".
"On behalf of the VFF I'd like to thank Jane for her contribution, including supporting our members through the unprecedented challenges presented by the pandemic," Ms Germano said.
"We wish Jane well for her future pursuits."
The VFF's governance and business services general manager, Robert Taylor, will continue as acting chief executive in the interim.
It comes less than two years after the VFF's previous chief executive, Stephen Sheridan, quit the organisation.
Ms Sherdian resigned in December 2020 after taking on the role in late 2018.
Ms Lovell was contacted for comment.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
