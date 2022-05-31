Stock & Land
Jane Lovell resigns as VFF chief executive

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated May 31 2022 - 5:09am, first published 4:47am
OUTGOING: The VFF's chief executive, Jane Lovell, has resigned from the organisation.

The Victorian Farmers Federation's chief executive, Jane Lovell, has resigned as head of the farmer lobby group.

