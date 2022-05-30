Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

South-west 'roads to ruin' due to slow pace of repairs and maintenance, say transport operators

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 30 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ROADS TO RUIN: Webber and Chivell Fertilisers general manager Mark Paton beside one of the roads the company's trucks has to travel over. Picture: Morgan Hancock

Transport businesses, supporting farmers in Australia's largest dairy production region, say the slow pace of road repair is costing hundreds of thousands of dollars in unnecessary maintenance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.