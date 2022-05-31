Growers in the Mallee and Wimmera say the recent weather event, which brought widespread rain and showers to the region, has seen one of the best starts to the cropping season in many years.
They're banking on falls of up to 40 millimetres of rain to boost yield and help offset high input costs for fertiliser and fuel.
The Bureau of Meteorology said while a strong cold front and associated low-pressure system hit much of southern and eastern Australia with below-average temperatures, damaging winds and low-level snow it also brought welcome rain.
The cold front has now moved offshore into the Tasman Sea, but in its wake has left a very cold and windy air mass that will remain over the region for the next 24-48hrs.
AgriBusiness Consulting Group assessor Marty Colbert, Nhill, said crops that had already emerged were looking excellent, as there was still enough soil warmth to promote vigorous growth.
"In summary, it's an ideal event," he said.
"The rain fell were it was most required - the people who missed out last time got it this time.
"The rain has been a fantastic boost
"All the crops have gone into sound conditions, now that rain is giving them a nice little top-up and ensuring anything that's germinated will go it's two and three leaf stage."
Mr Colbert said many producers had started top-dressing with urea.
Peter Teasdale. Rupanyup, said the farm had received about 10mm, which 'just keeps things ticking along nicely.
"We have a good amount of moisture for this time of year," Mr Teasdale said.
"Everything is looking good and the crops are coming up nicely."
He's growing wheat, barley, canola, lentils and beans.
"A little bit of spring rain and we should finish alright, we have good moisture for most of the winter, anyway," he said.
The only issue was the price of inputs, which were 'hurting.
"That's the next decision we have to make, how hard do you go at it, because things are looking good now but it's not guaranteed ?" he said.
"I know, in the past, we have killed a lot of crops by putting urea on and that makes it stop raining.
"You wouldn't want to pay $1300 a tonne for urea and chuck it out then have the rain switch off, with big heavy crops that don't have enough moisture to finish."
Jon Dyer, Kaniva, said there was a patch north of Nhill, that was having a 'purple run.'
He said the property had received 46mm for May, while Broughton had 60mm.
"It's a cracking start now, the last two weeks it's come good for us," Mr Dyer said.
"We had a bit of canola come up, but 10 days ago we were almost kicking up dust again, waiting for rain to get everything going properly.
The Dyers are growing canola, faba beans, lentils, durum wheat.
"There wasn't a lot of subsoil moisture from summer, we are just starting to recharge and fill up our moisture bank now," he said.
'We didn't come into the season with a whole lot, there was only a tiny bit of moisture a 15cm, there was nothing below that."
The rain was timely and better than waiting for the middle of June, as they did last year.
'As long as it rains everything works, everything is fine, because the prices are so high," he said.
"While the prices are where they are, at the moment, the incentive is to chase yield and do all the normal things you would do - but the risk (from frost or hail) is higher."
Rob Robinson, Rainbow, said was very happy with the follow-up rain, having had 20mm the week before.
"In general, a terrific start - probably as good a start as we have had in the last 10 or 15 years," Mr Robinson said.
'Most crops are emerging pretty well, we are basically finished, apart from a few field peas we won't sow until June.
"Sheep feed is getting away very well and I would say that's general for the district."
At Normanville, Bec Marshall said the property had received 30-40mm of rain over the past week.
She said the family had just finished sowing of wheat, barley, lentils, vetch, oats and canola.
"It couldn't be better for us, as we had 60-70mm in April, which was amazing - a perfect start," Ms Marshall said.
But she said there were concerns about inputs, which were putting pressure on croppers.
"Its not great," she said.
"But at the end of the day there are certain things, when it comes to nitrogen and Roundup, that we just have to have to farm and do well," she said.
"Let's just hope commodity prices stay where they are - and it keeps raining - because that's definitely helping soften the blow."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
