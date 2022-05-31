Stock & Land
"In summary, it's an ideal event."

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
Updated May 31 2022 - 4:05am, first published 1:03am
IDEAL CONDITIONS: A cold front, which has seen temperatures plummet over much of the state, has also brought welcome rain, says AgriBusiness Consulting Group assessor Marty Colbert.

Growers in the Mallee and Wimmera say the recent weather event, which brought widespread rain and showers to the region, has seen one of the best starts to the cropping season in many years.

