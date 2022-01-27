Mildura breaks rainfall record

It's official - Mildura has broken a daily January rainfall record, after a storm dumped nearly 70 millimetres on the town.

And more may be on the way, with the State Emergency Service preparing for another burst of wild weather on Friday.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Gina Lawrie said a heavy thunderstorm complex moved over Mildura on Wednesday night, continuing until 11:30pm.

"The storms actually formed, and reformed, in the same area and we saw heavy to intense rainfall rates, but they were quite localised and largely confined to the town," Ms Lawrie said.

The BoM recorded 69 millimetres of rain fell in two hours.

"That is more than the summer rainfall in Mildura, which is 68.1mm," she said.

"We have had 80.2mm in the 24-hours to 9am on Thursday."

The previous daily January record was 62.8mm on January 12, 2011.

SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS: The storms, which saw heavy falls in Mildura and central Victoria, are now moving east.

"We have had this very humid, topical airmass over us for a number of days - essentially this is the system that brought all that rainfall to SA, and it's now gradually moving across Victoria."

The humid and stormy weather was being produced by the remnants of ex-topical cyclone Tiffany.

Weatherzone reported 193,204 lightning strikes detected within a 200 km radius of Mildura, between midday Wednesday and 9am Thursday.



Victoria State Emergency Services north-west duty officer Rebecca McDonald said the Mildura unit received 134 requests for assistance in 24 hours.

"Those calls were for anything ranging from building damage, trees down over roads, powerlines down, we have also had flash flooding, impacting homes and businesses," Ms McDonald said.

"We have actually had four rescues of people trapped in their vehicles in floodwaters."

By lunchtime all the jobs had been cleared.

"The crews will monitor conditions and be available to respond," she said.

"Once again, there is the chance of flash flooding, and we are likely to have a fair bit more activity on Friday."

Ms Lawie said thunderstorms also developed around Bendigo, resulting in intense rainfall.

That included 56.2mm at Malmsbury, in an hour, while Kyneton received 75mm and Arthurs Creek saw 43mm of rain fall.

Sutton Grange fine wool producer, Duncan Barber, owner of Coliban Park, said the property received 45mm of rain, with a neighbour 'down the road' recording 55mm.



"It was all out of the storm - I was grateful I didn't have a big pile of fertiliser, on the ground, waiting go out in the paddock," Mr Barber said.



Fertilising had now been put off, until next week.

"We are dry as chips, up here - all it's done is smash the seed, and dry grass, down."

He said he didn't expect rain for another two months.

"It always does good, it fills the rainwater tanks and washes away all the grit and dust, it makes you feel a bit better."

Mr Barber said he had been drenching - 'it's been a horrible time to drench in the heat' - but the sheep looked 'fantastic'.

Ms Lawrie said for other parts of the state it was 'hit and miss' - Warracknabeal received had 49.2mm, with heavier falls being localised.

"The majority of rainfall totals were 10mm or less, across the west."

Ms Lawrie said the humidity would 'hang around' for another day or two, with further storms and showers expected.

"Tomorrow the focus moves to the central and eastern parts of the state."

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected to re-develop over western and central parts of the state today, extending to eastern Victoria during Friday.

