Batten the hatches, wild weather is on the way.
Victoria is being hit by a strong cold front, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting gusty showers, strong winds, possible storms and snow down to 700 metres.
The BoM says cold air thunderstorms are a risk across large parts of the state on Tuesday, with small hail possible.
"We have a low pressure system sitting just along the border, in the Wimmera between South Australia and Victoria and a cold front extending, in front of that," BoM duty forecaster Phoebe de Wilt said.
"We have seen quite a bit of rainfall in the last 24 hours, averaging 15-20 millimetres, with higher totals in the northern parts of the state."
Ms de Wilt said up until 9am, Sea Lake recorded 25mm, Nhill 18mm, Tutye, 22.4mm, the Rainbow gauge saw 13mm, Walpeup 14mm, while Swan Hill and Jeparit picked up 15mm each.
"There is more to come," Ms de Wilt said.
"The rainband has moved a bit further south and east but we do have showers, in the cold air mass behind the cold front.
"That's coming across the state, so we are not expecting widespread totals in that region but certainly parts of Victoria will see rainfall."
Ms de Wilt said the cold air mass would also bring snow.
"The cold air is being dragged up by a low pressure system and cold front from the Antarctic," she said.
"We have a cold air mass, being brought across the state, and being sustained by west to south-westerly winds for much of the week."
While a high-pressure system would approach in the middle of the week, cold temperatures were expected to remain until the end of the week.
Central and eastern Gippsland was expected to miss out on the rainfall.
"The rest of Victoria can expect significant rainfall but it depends were you are, each day," she said.
"Across the north we can expect possible storms, they could be isolated, but up to 40mm of rain is possible."
"In the south there'll only be 5-10mm today and tomorrow 15-30mm for the south-west, Bass coast and Yarra Ranges."
I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.
