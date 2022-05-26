PROTECTING WILDLIFE: Victorian Greens Deputy Leader Ellen Sandell has called on second generation poisons to be restricted in line with laws in Europe and the US.

A proposal to ban second generation rodent poisons put forward by the Victorian Greens, has been stopped in its tracks by both major Victorian parties.

The amendments were put forward by Samantha Ratnam in the Victorian Government upper house during debate of the Agriculture Legislation Amendment Bill.

The bill plans to alter 11 different agricultural acts to improve efficiency, administration and enforcement in a wide variety of areas including biodiversity, chemical use, veterinary practice and food safety.

"These poisons, which can be bought in a supermarket or hardware store, are harming and killing our native wildlife and also people's pets-pet cats and dogs," Dr Ratnam said during the debate.

"There is absolutely no need for these poisons, as there are alternatives already available that are safe for wildlife and pets.

"These amendments are exciting, because while they follow what has happened in Europe, the US and Canada, they are the first of their kind in Australia."

Second generation poisons use a blood-thinning chemical that be active for months and cause secondary poisoning of wildlife that prey on dead and dying rodents.

But the Greens amendment will also mean Victorian farmers can be able to purchase second-generation rodent poisons off store shelves in line with licence rules in Europe.

Wimmera-Mallee cropping farmers have been on high alert over growing mice numbers in crops in the last month, as reported by the latest mouse update from the CSIRO and Grains Development and Research Corporation.



During debate on Thursday, Labor MP Gayle Tierney said the state government did not support the amendment but acknowledged concerns over the second generation pesticides.

"That is why Agriculture Victoria has been working with the national regulatory body which is undertaking a review of these products," Ms Tierney said during debate.

"The Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority (APVMA) is an independent statutory authority responsible for registering and approving agricultural chemicals, including rodenticides, before they can be supplied or used.

"The authority has the appropriate scientific capability to assess the risks associated and has the powers to determine controls on sale."

The omnibus bill will see changes that support the recognition of APVMA-approved labels, which will assist to communicate and enforce any national changes to the supply and use of second generation poisons which will come from a review currently away.

Ms Tierney also said the Greens' proposal didn't align with current national agreements on regulating agricultural chemicals.

The Nationals Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath said such controls were used in food manufacturing.

"They are critical to controlling rodents," Ms Bath said.

"I am sure those in food manufacturing use them very judiciously and in a limited way, and it needs to continue for the present.