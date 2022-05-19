Stock & Land
State government finds 'critical gaps' in Goulburn River constraints modelling

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
May 19 2022 - 6:00am
CONSTRAINTS COMMITTEE: Victorian Water Minister Lisa Neville has set up a committee to examine the state's Constraints strategy.

The state government is expected to go back to the drawing board to update technical information on the proposed Goulburn River Constraints project, after determining Murray-Darling Basin Authority modelling is 'not fit for purpose.'

