A number of leading figures in the superfine wool industry say there is major potential for better quality in wool in the future, but major challenges like worker shortages continue to hinder the local industry.
These industry figures met at the 50th anniversary of the Australian Superfine Wool Growers' Association (ASWGA) dinner in Ararat on Saturday, where the topic of conversation was the future of the sector.
The dinner, which was accompanied by farm tours, was normally held annually, but had been postponed in recent years due to the COVID pandemic.
ASWGA national president Mark Waters spoke first at the event, and said the current status of the industry was "very good" thanks to its passionate woolgrowers.
"This is one of our best selling seasons ever [and] lots of fellas are telling me they are averaging well over 2000 cents a kilogram and up towards $100 a head, so that's fantastic," Mr Waters said.
Despite the good outlook he said there were issues that were stymying growth in the wool industry.
"[Along with] shearer shortages, we see drenches and fly treatments that are breaking down... and we need to work with Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) on those sorts of things," he said.
Mr Waters said there were also concerns over land usage.
"We are all fighting for land use, and it is not confined to superfines, if you can make more money out of crops, or cattle... that's where it's going to go," he said.
"We are under a lot of pressure from industry advisors to get our sheep bigger, because there is more money in meat, which is fine... but when you're doing that, you're getting a trade off in wool quality."
AWI chair Jock Laurie also spoke at the event and agreed that there was a lot to be done to address those issues and cited COVID, worms and other pests as challenges to overcome.
"Even through the pandemic, up to 92 per cent of our wool was getting traded to China... and while they are still buying wool now, certainly at a domestic level, they are having issues dealing with COVID," he said.
He also said AWI would not waste money in projects that were not timely or beneficial, but was looking forward to catch-up growth in the industry and huge training efforts already underway on local or overseas labour options.
"If people come out under a government scheme, we will train them, support them, and get people in sheds," he said.
Ermenegildo Zegna Paolo Zegna was also a guest at the event, and he said that his company continued to have a good relationship with Australian superfine woolgrowers and praised efforts farmers were giving towards sustainability.
"We've followed, and I take the liberty in saying, pre-empted in our case, the increase of consumer interest towards these topics around the world and over the years," Mr Zegna said.
A short video message came from the Prince of Wales, where he also advocated sustainability.
"Natural materials that are not made from fossil fuels, are not inflammable and which biodegrade naturally, have an important part to play as we face up to the enormous challenge of climate change," Prince Charles said.
"Perhaps we can find better ways to market this extraordinarily practical and versatile fibre and help so many hard-pressed sheep farmers."
