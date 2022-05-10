An agricultural college based near Horsham will receive financial and product sponsorship from one of Australia's largest agribusiness companies.
The Longerenong College will see relevant training, financial and product support from Nutrien Ag Solutions aimed at the college's animal health and nutrition program.
Nutrien Ag Solutions General Manager Western Victoria Rafe Bell said the partnership with the tertiary institution is about investing in the future of Australian agriculture.
"As the agriculture industry continues to expand and diversify, there's never been a better time to consider a career in agriculture but ensuring those stepping in to this space have relevant industry training and experience is paramount to the industry's growth and success," Mr Bell said.
"This program will provide a key role in providing students a foot in the door through practical training and meaningful industry connections.
"We want to provide students more opportunities to develop the skills they need for the jobs they want to pursue in agriculture."
The new partnerships will see opportunities to complete work experience with Nutrien teams based in Victoria and South Australia.
The sponsorship agreement will run for three years and also focus on providing training equipment.
"We will be providing a three-way automatic draft and scales, and fencing material - all relevant to their training," Mr Bell said.
Longerenong College Head of Campus Avril Hogan, said the data from the automatic scales would integrate into the Longerenong DATA farm - an initiative that showcases new technologies in the agricultural industry for students.
"The DATA farm collects the production data of the Longerenong farm across machinery and over 500 sensors to train students on precision agriculture and using data to assist in making management decision," Ms Hogan said.
"This is a really important partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions, and we are excited to give our students close exposure and connection to one of the country's largest employers in the ag sector."
