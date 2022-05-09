Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Donated bale of wool sells for 8000c/kg greasy at Melbourne wool store

Annabelle Cleeland
By Annabelle Cleeland
May 9 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fox and Lillie's Kyle Smitten with Brendan and Susan Finnigan, Kia Ora Merino, Winslow, who donated a bale of wool to raise funds for Ukraine's humanitarian crisis.Photo by Chris Doheny

Wool buyers generously dug deep to purchase a bale of wool for 8000 cents a kilogram greasy in Melbourne, with all proceeds going to the Ukraine humanitarian crisis.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annabelle Cleeland

Annabelle Cleeland

Journalist

Annabelle Cleeland is a Stock & Land journalist. She has worked at Australian Community Media for more than a decade serving in a number of roles including editor, senior journalist and national sheep & wool writer. She runs a fine Merino wool property with her young family in North-East Victoria.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Victoria news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.