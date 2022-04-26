Stock & Land

VFF joins competition watchdog in expressing concerns about the sale of Geelong port.

April 26 2022 - 8:00am
ACQUISITION CONCERNS: The Victorian Farmers Federation has raised concerns about the potential acquisition of the Port of Geelong by a consortium that has an interest in the port of Portland.

