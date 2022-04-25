Buyers compete on Ballarat cattle with winter in mind

+5











THE recent tough seasonal conditions had little impact on this month's store cattle sale at Ballarat.



The penning of 3500 cattle came in for strong competition from buyers across the state as well as north of the Murray River.



Feedlotters, backgrounders and restockers competed to fill orders as winter numbers remain cloudy.



Elders auctioneer Nick Gray, Balarat, said the quality was fairly consistent with the previous sale but with a heavier top in the grown steers and a lighter bottom in the weaner cattle.



Mr Gray said grown steers sold well with heavy steers heading to Gippsland.



He said the lower-weight cattle sold extremely well.



Nutrien auctioneer John McKinnon said there was a good run of cattle yarded which sold at fully firm rates.



Mr McKinnon said the Nutrien penning included some quality lines of 100-plus from vendors that all sold particularly well.



TB White & Sons auctioneer Tom Madden, Ballarat, said the quality of the yarding was good considering the time of year and how much feed was available.



"We've probably not had rains for the past two months and that has taken a toll on some cattle," Mr Madden said.



"A lot of the grown cattle and weaner cattle presented with good weights, which is testament to the breeding of cattle in the district.



"There were a lot of grown steers 550 kilograms plus that made low 500 cents a kilogram, but as soon as weights dropped to around 500kg they were making mid to high 500c/kg for good black steers."



He said steers around 450kg made 600-650c/kg.



He said there was plenty of competition for "good-weighted feeder-type calves".



He said there were a few more spring-drop and lighter calves offered this month and they sold exceptionally well.



"We've got some sales of calves over 900c/kg for low to mid-200kg calves," he said.



He said the heifer job was very strong with a fair bit of weight at the top end with those making mid-500c/kg.



He said once weights dropped they made 600c/kg plus.



Many of the well-bred heifers touched 700c/kg plus.



The 350-420kg heifers were in demand for a couple of special orders to return to the paddock for breeding that sold for $2300-$2500 a head.



Some younger cows, second and third-calvers, made $4300-$4400.



There was a good line up of pregnancy-tested-in-calf heifers, due to calve in six weeks, sold account Wimmera Downs, that made $3300-$3500.



Mr Madden said there would be plenty of cattle coming into the May sale including rising 21-month-old calves.



He said the fat market had lifted in recent weeks which had helped the sale of cattle at the better end.



W & C O'Connell sold two pens of heavy steers with 11, 671kg, making $3490 or 514c/kg.



The second pen of 12 at 637kg made $3370 or 529c/kg.



Hazelmont sold two pens to a top of $3425 for a pen of 12 at 651kg while the second pen of 27 at 620kg made $3275.



Jagar sold six steers, 657kg, for $3280 or 499c/kg.



Russell & Blurton sold 17, 566kg, for $3170 or 560c/kg.



Hillcrest Country Farms sold 15 steers, 548kg, for $3070 or 560c/kg, and nine, 509kg, for $3040 or 597c/kg.



Jarrah sold a pen of 12, 546kg, for $3100 or 567c/kg.



DM & AC Fergason sold 12, 523kg, for $3070.



Loddon Brae sold 12 Hereford steers, 669kg, for $3000 or 448c/kg.



S & L Richardson sold a pen of 11 Charolais/Angus-cross steers, 485kg, for $2700 or 556c/kg.



A draft consigned by KJ & LA Britt included a pen of 11 Poll Herefords at 391kg that made $2300 or 588c/kg, six Angus at 488kg that made $2160, and five Black Baldy steers, 425kg, that made $2350 or 552c/kg.



First-time vendors Cathy and Steve Berens, Derrinallum, sold six steers, 505kg, for $3000 or 594c/kg.



Hillview Mt Prospect sold seven at 456kg for $2750 or 603c/kg and 26 at 380kg for $2480 or652c/kg.



J Plush sold a pen of six steers at 461kg that made $2810 or 609c/kg.



In the heifer portion they sold 11 at 298kg for $1570 or 654c/kg and 10 at 448kg for $2600 or 582c/kg.



Wimmera Downs sold a draft of PTIC heifers from $3360-$3500.



Sixteen cows with calves at foot sold account CJ Bibby for $4320.

