G-MW service plan under the spotlight

Goulburn-Murray Water has been told price is the biggest issue for its gravity service customers, as it moves into the second phase of consultation on a new service plan.

G-MW has invited gravity irrigation and diversions customers to take part in workshops to help with the development of its service plans.

Strategy and Services general manager Daniel Irwin said G-MW had received valuable feedback from customers during the first phases of the planning process.

"This initial feedback has given us a stronger understanding of the pressing issues for our customer groups and some initiatives for further exploration," he said.

"The workshops will elaborate on this as we work to deliver the outcomes that best suit our customers' needs."

Customers have already told G-MW price, availability, cost and weeds were high on their agenda.

The importance of the stability of flow rate was rated 4.17 out of five, while reliability of service rated 4.44.

But one northern Victorian irrigator said the consultation was a waste of time, while another argued Loddon Valley producers were still being plagued by availability issues.



.Colin Fenton has properties in the Boort and Kerang areas and said reliability of supply was still a major issue in the Loddon Valley district.

He said many people were disillusioned with the lack of contact, from G-MW staff.

"I have been an irrigator for 55 years and I don't think I have ever seen the disappointment with farmers's contact with the authorities - they have gone underground, you can't talk to anyone - all they can say is we are available on the internet.

"Well that's not good enough for me."

Mr Fenton said he believed there needed to be a complete review of how the system operated in the Loddon Valley, as the performance was so poor.

"I irrigate in both Torrumbarry and Loddon Valley and in Torrumbarry, almost every time you have water within 48 hours of ordering it, in Loddon Valley it can be seven or eight days."

He said he'd like to see a deputation go to the Minister, Lisa Neville, to appraise her of the communications and supply issue.

Mr Fenton said he would be raising those issues with G-MW.

"Bloody hell, I'll be going to a workshop, don't worry about that."

Price was not so much an issue.

"If you can't get water when you want it, it doesn't matter what the price is," he said.

Chris Bourke, Nathalia, grows hay and produces livestock and said he wouldn't attend a workshop.

"I am not really interested - the last time I took part in one of those workshops I wasted two days, or whatever it was, on it," Mr Bourke said.

"They took no notice of us,they did exactly the opposite of what the workshop said - so what's the point."

He said it appeared G-MW had its own agenda and just went through the process of 'so-called consultation' and then took no notice of feedback.

"I have wiped my hands of it, I won't have a bar of it, any more," he said.

"My time is more valuable than wasting it with them"

GMW's Central Goulburn Water Services Committee chair Peter Hacon said he didn't think the workshops would result in any major changes.

He said it was likely 52-week a year supply would again be raised, particularly by stock and domestic customers.

"You have to assess whether that's a possibility, because it's a further cost on everyone," Mr Hacon sad.

"That's nothing new, that's something that's been bandied about."

He felt the main issue would again be cost.

"We haven't really been given fine detail, at this stage, as to whether they are going to do anything major, at all," he said.

"I don't think we need any major changes - generally speaking, most of us can get water, when we want.

"I can't see anything new, or anything really controversial coming out of this at al.

"There may be some minor evolutions, I suppose, as things are changing through Connections and we are getting more corporates involved."

Mr Irwin said customers were invited to attend one of a series of workshops between the end of April and mid-May.

"These workshops will help develop our service plans and, in turn, our pricing submission."

Customers need to register for the workshops, which will be held in Corryong, Shepparton, Rochester, Wodonga, Daylesford, Kerang, Tatura and Wangaratta between April 29 and May 13.

For details on the workshops and to register your interest, please visit g-mwater.com.au/your-say-at-gmw/gmw-service-plans

Registrations close on Friday, April 22.