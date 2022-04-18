Dairy parader success of Victorian at Sydney Royal

+18 Photos by Hannah Powe





































Victorian dairy cattle enthusiast Anna Dickson has come away with champion parader of the section on Saturday at the Sydney Royal Show.



Hailing from Terang, the 15-year-old Miss Dickson has her own Illawarra stud called Ferrum which she runs alongside her family's Spring Bank Holstein and Jersey stud.

She has been involved with showing dairy cattle since she was a mere four-year-old, and has been attending the Sydney Royal since she was nine.

Judged by Janine Eagles of Ghinni Creek Ayrshire, Moto near Taree, the competition drew competitors aged from eight to 25 years.

"It is fantastic to see the industry is in capable hands with the young people that have come out here," Ms Eagles said. "They were not easy to split."



But it was Miss Dickson that was unbeatable when it came to the final pinch, edging out reserve champion Matilda Cole of Liddel Jerseys, Wagga Wagga.

Miss Dickson led Miami Matt Fernleaf 7305, a Jersey female exhibited in the show by Declan Patten and Callum Moscript, Sale, Vic, and American partners Frank and Diane Borba.



"I like to get the nose in line with the animal's back, as long as it doesn't stretch the neck," she said.

"I then set the rear legs and adjust the front... then adjust the back then continue with holding through."

She said it is also about ensuring you know how to get the one percenters that add up.

"I won the primary paraders at the 2020 International Dairy Week (IDW), and was reserve intermediate at IDW in 2021," she said. "IDW was a big one for me - I led this heifer's stablemate.



"I want to win at all the Royals."

Both Miss Dickson and Miss Cole were unable to represent NSW in the 2022 Agricultural Shows Australia (ASA) national dairy cattle paraders final, as Miss Dickson was not a NSW resident and Miss Cole was under the 15 years age cut off.

Therefore the 19-25 years class winner, Olivia Lambkin of the Hunter Valley, was selected as the NSW representative.

Other class winners included; Koby Wilson, Shirlinn Jerseys, Tamworth, Lochie Polsen, Mario Park Holsteins, Oxley Island, and Katelyn Atkins, Kendale Jerseys, Tamworth.

The story Dairy parader success of Victorian at Sydney Royal first appeared on Farm Online.