It's a simple message from Carlee Knight: Be kind when online

Tragedy brings people together and when a young life is lost, the bonds forged between the living become unbreakable.

When Dolly Everett took her life in January 2018 at age 14 at home on a Northern Territory cattle station due to incessant bullying, the shockwaves reverberated across the country.

"She was a run-of-the-mill country kid," Dolly's mother, Kate Everett, says.

"She was every other little girl on social media, everybody's daughter, a funny and crazy 14-year-old."

Thousands of kilometres south, Bairnsdale's Carlee Knight was one of the people so affected by the unfairness of the whole situation that she became involved immediately, with a simple offer to embroider a few shirts for the Dolly's Dream Foundation.

Ms Knight and Dolly's parents, Kate and Tick Everett, have since formed a firm friendship and Ms Knight oversees the sale of Dolly's Dream merchandise via her business, Bairnsdale Horse Centre, where the proceeds go towards supporting the anti-bullying foundation.

The foundation has established education programs and workshops as well as a free telephone support line for those affected by bullying.

May 13 will be the fourth Do It for Dolly Day, which brings communities together to celebrate kindness and take a stand against bullying.

Dolly's birthday is on May 1 and she would have been just 19 this year.



The annual event falls on the second Friday of May each year.

"It's always a tough day," Mrs Everett said.

"What should be a celebration is a day of remembering and trying to create a legacy for someone who should still be here."

Ms Knight said the story had touched people far and wide, "including from old blokes who tear up while they're talking".

"Dolly's story really affects people," she said.

"I was once a young country girl on a farm with my horses and I couldn't understand how this could happen.

"I couldn't stop thinking about that poor girl and what she would have been through, let alone how her family would be feeling."



The Bairnsdale woman initially set out to raise about $200, but was blown away by the community support and ended up donating more than $12,000.

It has since unfolded into a huge fundraising effort, equating to more than $400,000 over four years.

"We couldn't survive without her," Mrs Everett said.

"It's absolutely phenomenal what she's done."

This year Ms Knight is calling for all Victorians to get involved.

"We can all play a part in helping to stem the tide of social media bullying, any bullying really," she said.

"I have a son, Jack, who's 7, and one of the things I hope for in all of this is that he and his friends, his generation, will know how to better deal with growing up in this modern tech world.

"Through Dolly's Dream, with the helpline they've established and the school programs they've put in place, we're teaching kids to be kind, have resilience and also be educated about online safety."

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14.

