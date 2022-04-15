Sport star thanks Burra staff

GIPPSLAND'S golden girl Eleanor Patterson has returned home for a quick trip to visit family, and thank staff at Burra Foods.



Burra Foods is a proud supporter and sponsor of the Leongatha local and Australian high jump Olympian.



Ms Patterson's most recent success was in March, at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, where she jumped a personal best of 2 metres.



She placed second at the event and set a new Australian indoor national record.



Ms Patterson expressed her gratitude to the Burra staff for their ongoing support.



She was particularly grateful for all the messages she received from the Gippsland community and Burra Foods staff in the lead up to the Tokyo Games.



"I am a South Gippy girl through and through and those messages of support meant so much to me," she said.



She visited the Korumburra factory with parents Helen and Mark, touring the facility and spending time speaking with staff.



Burra Foods chief executive Stewart Carson said the appointment of a brand ambassador was not easy.



"We wanted someone who, like Burra Foods, values the community, is proud of where they come from and demonstrates our values of being focused, energetic, respectful, and collaborative," he said.



She will now continue her preparation for upcoming championships and the Commonwealth Games.

