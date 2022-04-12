Pakenham cattle prices hold firm on the back of northern demand

SALE-O: Agents yarded about 3200 cattle at Pakenham's store sale on Thursday.

Beef prices continued to boom at Pakenham on Thursday as young heifers rose by as much as $150 a head during the fortnightly store sale.

Agents yarded about 3200 cattle at the Victorian Livestock Exchange where quality improved compared recent sales due to a number of feature consignments.

Nutrien Delaney Livestock & Property director Anthony Delaney, who sold 1900 cattle, said the market featured several grown steer drafts as well as a number of central Gippsland-bred weaner lines.



"There was a good mixture of buyers including backgrounders, feedlots, commission buyers and agency competition," Mr Delaney said.

"The quality of these cattle was outstanding and they attracted fantastic prices."

Among the feature consignments was 150 Black Baldy mixed-sex calves by Angus bulls out of Hereford cows, nine months, by CM & SM Higgins, Glenmaggie, which weighed between 250-370 kilograms.

Twenty-four heifers, 365kg, made $2220 or 608 cents a kilogram, 26 heifers, 335kg, made $2160 or 644c/kg and 21 heifers, 291kg, made $1980 or 680c/kg.

The Higgins family also sold 72 steers including 19 steers, 419kg, for $2590 or 618c/kg, 14 steers, 367kg, for $2380 or 648c/kg and 24 steers, 330kg, for $2310 or 700c/kg.

Alex Scott & Staff Pakenham auctioneer Jason Fry said recent rain in NSW and Queensland had renewed confidence among buyers who were purchasing cattle for clients in the north.



"It was a really strong sale right through and feedlot buyers were very active on those heavier cattle," he said.

"The heavier end made from 490-540c/kg and they were bullocks 570-650kg and then down into that 440-510kg range, they were all making up to 600c/kg."

He said northern orders underpinned the sale due to an abundance of feed north of the Murray River.

"Weaner calves were still strong and depending on the weight, most cattle made around 700c/kg give or take," he said.

"The heifer calves were up to $150 dearer across all breeds compared to previous sales."

CT Ferguson, Longford, sold 100 Angus heifers, nine to 10 months, which weighed 250-300kg.

Twenty-three steers, 328kg, made $2190 or 667c/kg, 35 steers, 287kg, made $1980 or 689c/kg and 22 steers, 268kg, made $1670 or 623c/kg.

Ericanne Pty Ltd sold 98 Angus steers including a pen of 20 steers, 487kg, for $2800 or 574c/kg, 23 steers, 457kg, for $2650 or 579c/kg, 23 steers, 440kg, for $2620 or 595c/kg and 22 steers, 438kg, for $2620 or 598c/kg.

Hurstdale Pastoral sold 41 Hereford steers including 20 steers, 555kg, for $3020 or 544c/kg and 21 steers, 502kg, for $2910 or 579c/kg.

G & V Garretto sold 22 steers including 15 Angus, 448kg, for $2350 or 524c/kg and seven steers, 373kg, for $2160 or 579c/kg along with 14 heifers, 473kg, for $2730 or 624c/kg.



Truro Angus sold 16 steers, 612kg, for $3170, while Lanprime Pty Ltd sold 18 Angus steers, 567kg, for $3070 and 25 steers, 554kg, for $3070.