Farm safety videos launched

Agriculture Victoria and the Victorian Farmers Federation Making our Farms Safer team are launching farm safety videos, for Shepparton's Punjabi orchardists.

Agriculture Victoria horticulture industry development manager Angie Grills said both groups were keen to promote farm safety to a broader farming audience.

"We are launching several videos interviewing members of the Punjabi community, sharing their journey to making their farming enterprises safer for everyone," Ms Grills said.

"As workplaces, horticulture properties can raise multiple safety challenges due to the complexity of their operations.



On average two people were injured on Victorian farms every day, while on-farm accidents made up 14 per cent of workplace fatalities despite employing only two per cent of working Victorians.

"We have recorded interviews with three horticulture growers in the Goulburn Valley to ensure that safety in the industry is prioritised.

"We are hopeful these videos will encourage other growers in the sector to consider their current farm practices for the safety of their workers and families.

"In these videos, Punjabi orchardists talk about the actions they have taken to make their workplaces safe, including working with WorkSafe to complete audits and bringing their operations up to date."

Jasminder Kaur, who has been an orchardist near Shepparton since 1981, explained how technology and machinery has progressed over the years.

Ms Kaur said with machinery being faster and more powerful now, it was vital for everyone working on the orchard to understand and actively follow all safety instructions.