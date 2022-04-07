Lighter steers get bumper prices at Mortlake

+5











Feedlot buyers continued to buy big at Mortlake's store cattle sale on Thursday, but a growing number of local buyers got in on the action too.



Agents yarded just over 1600 head of cattle at the sale.

Elders Mortlake agent Bruce Redpath said the quality of cattle was good even though there were fewer cattle offered than usual.

Mr Redpath said all kinds of cattle had a good showing, with buyers keen on a mix of breeds.

"The very well-bred grown steers sold equal to any store sale we've had prior to this as well as the weaners and spring-droppers," he said.

"The crossbreed cattle were selling just as well as what the many other normal sales have been recently."

He said the good prices may have been a result of the smaller yarding.

"But there sure is demand and there's a few local people being able to have a little bit of a bid today, which is good," he said.

He said while most feedlots attended the sale, some were not buying because of the lack of numbers and gave opportunity to local buyers and "gave feeder cattle up to the rates that they wanted".

"European Union-accredited cattle, along with cows and calves, sold really well and the locals were able to buy some weaners too and take advantage of that," he said.

Mr Redpath said the enthusiasm on the smaller yarding was good, considering 5000 cattle were expected to be yarded at the exchange in two weeks and the upcoming annual weaner sale, where 3500 spring-drop cattle were expected.

Heifers made up to 780 cents a kilogram on the lighter cattle, while heavier heifers and steers with an average weight of over 500kg saw prices up to 560c/kg.



Weerangourt Partnership sold four pens of grown Angus heifers, with the best of them being a pen of nine weighing 480kg that made 485c/kg or $2330 a head.

Glencoe sold 21 grown steers, 475kg, for 618c/kg or $2935.

TB & Voigt sold 50 grown steers, 448kg, for 618c/kg or $2768.

Meningoort sold 15 grown steers, EU-accredited, 387kg, for 630c/kg or $2438, while another pen of 10 grown steers sold for 608c/kg or $2474.

Martang Pty Ltd sold two pens of cows with calves, with one pen of five Angus cows and calves selling for $3300.

The same vendor also sold three grown Limousin steers, 641kg, for 500c/kg or $3208.

The tops of the weaner steers was a pen of three at 446kg, sold account N & E Barr, that made 580c/kg or $2590.

Another pen of 10 weaner Angus/Hereford-cross steers, 321kg, by the same vendor, sold for 624c/kg or $2006.



LF Williams sold five weaner steers, 394kg, for 600c/kg or $2364.

The same vendor also sold six weaner heifers, 377kg, for 636c/kg or $2400.

Draffen Properties sold 17 weaner steers, 356kg, for 640c/kg or $2243.

The Grant Family Trust sold seven weaner steers, 333kg, for 640c/kg or $2314, while another pen of eight weaner steers by the same vendor, 300kg, sold for 688c/kg or $2064.

WL & MV Burleiugh sold three lots of weaner steers, with two steers, 402kg, selling for 564c/kg or $2270, another two steers, 392kg, selling for 530c/kg or $2080, and another steer weighing 410kg selling for 530c/kg or $2173.

Alkira Pastoral had a run of pens of heifers, with the best pen being 14 Angus heifers, 403kg, sold for 500c/kg or $2017.

The same vender also sold a run of pens featuring Friesian and Hereford steers, with a pen of six Hereford steers, 417kg, selling for 475c/kg or $1984.

CJ & JA Roycroft sold nine grown heifers, 501kg, for 564c/kg or $2829.

A Power sold two weaner heifers, 262kg, for 620c/kg or $1627.

G & B Place sold three Angus steers, 528kg, for 470c/kg or $2483.

Australian Livestock sold 23 Friesian steers, 465kg, for 404c/kg or $1879.