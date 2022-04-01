Bushfire recovery funds for Gippsland but Tintaldra still waiting

Two East Gippsland communities that initially had funding support to rebuild from the Black Summer bushfires rejected due to an ABN technicality have convinced the federal government to provide funding for their projects.



The communities of Sarsfield and Ensay initially had their funding deemed ineligible by the National Bushfire Recovery Fund as their community groups had ABNs that defined them as a state government entity.



Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce had announced that Sarsfield and Ensay will now receive nearly $6 million under the Community Development Grants Program to construct new community halls, playgrounds and relief centres for future natural disasters, among other infrastructure.



Sarsfield Community Association president Simon Hof said advocation from both the community and their local MP Darren Chester saw funding come through.



"We know that East Gippsland Shire Council and Bushfire Recovery Victoria staff were also busy advocating for us and the other affected communities, and we can't thank them enough for their support," Mr Hof said.



"Most importantly, we want to thank the entire community, who sent many messages of support.



"It was awesome to see so many people advocating for us on an individual level."



But there are still many other bushfire-affected communities affected by the ABN technicality who are still waiting on funding for recovery projects.



Mr Hof said the grants process was taxing on regional communities.

"We are really concerned for our friends in areas such as Buchan and Wairewa, who have been struggling to find funds for vital bushfire recovery projects," he said.

Mr Chester welcomed the funding for both Sarsfield and Ensay and projects in those communities were assessed on merit.



"This is a common-sense outcome and a victory for these fire-impacted community groups," Mr Chester said.

"I have been working with the community groups and the Deputy Prime Minister's office to have the projects properly and fairly assessed."

Mr Chester also said that the Wairewa community had seen their project begin with the initial assistance from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, with a pathway to secure further funding via the East Gippsland Community Foundation philanthropic trust.

Along with Buchan and Wairewa, the north-east Victorian community of Tindaldra has been burdened by the ABN technicality, and are also still waiting for funding to rebuild their recreation reserve after the devastation of the Black Summer bushfires.



Tindaldra Recreation Reserve committee member Jo Mackinnon said the debacle would have been been better handled if they were notified of their ABN status before or during the application process.

"Right from the start, we were asked to put in an expression of interest, which we did, and Bushfire Recovery Victoria even paid for our grant writer to sure up our application," Ms Mackinnon said.



"Wouldn't you think that the process can be so simple that when you put in our ABN number, a red flag came up?

"The fact these entities are ineligible is absolutely ridiculous... all those regional committees that have missed out because of this ABN technicality are all voluntary and put in hard work in."

She said bureaucrats needed to be providing less obstacles for communities to rebuild from traumatising natural disasters.



The Upper Murray community of 76 residents had initially applied for $400,000 for "measured upgrades" in their communities, which included tennis court resurfacing, upgrades to playgrounds and installations of new toilets in an amenities block.



"It really is just a small amount of money which would make a huge difference our community which is getting a few young families moving to it and we anticipate to see more children to possibly establish junior teams teams here," she said.

Ms Mackinnon believes her community has been forgotten about.

"Why wasn't Tintaldra given the same opportunity that Barnaby Joyce gave to those other two communities (Sarsfield and Ensay)?" she said.



"What a shame that because of this issue, there is now anguish to the community and now it is used as a political football.



"That's what we've wanted to avoid but that's what I might have to do get some answers."

Tintaldra is located in the seat of Indi, held by independent MP Helen Haines, while Sarsfield and Ensay communities are represented by Mr Chester, who is a Nationals MP.



The Sarsfield and Tintaldra committees have also submitted complaints to the Commonwealth Ombudsman over the National Bushfire Recovery Fund grants process.

