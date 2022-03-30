Over 300 wild dog on-farm incidents recorded

The most recent Department of Environment, Land, Water & Planning (DELWP) Victoria Wild Dog Management Progress Report showed there were 303 farm-related incidents related to wild dogs in Victoria over the past nine months.

Between July 2021 and February 2022, 1919 traps were set by wild dog controllers, with 12,659 traps checked during that time.

More community-minded efforts to reduce wild dogs are being seen throughout Victoria, with 73 community wild dog participants and 13 community wild dog control groups.

Those community wild dog control groups protected more than 55,000 hectares of farmland with just a bit more than 5500 baits.

A little over 1900 traps were set by wild dog controllers, while wild dogs took just over 2880 baits in that period.

DELWP recorded more than 1400 kilometres of priority one ground baiting had also been completed, with 722km of priority one ground baiting to be completed by June this year.

Aerial baiting also saw some significant activity, with 3731 aerial baits deployed in Victoria, covering 425km.

Along with the 300-plus farm-related incidents, 85 non farm-related incidents with wild dogs were also recorded.

North-east Victoria, as well as South and East Gippsland, were the regions that saw the most activity over wild dog incidents.

More specifically, 21 wild dog farm-related incident reports had been made in the Barwite and Tolmie region, near Mansfield, while the Mitta Mitta region saw 14 incidents.

There was also a concerted baiting effort in far west Victoria, with 23 wild dog farm-related incident reports near the Big Desert and Patchewollock state forests.

The report comes as DELWP wild dog controllers had face-to-face discussions with landholders over the past month.

Landholders are also encouraged to provide feedback to the wild dog program taking place for the upcoming financial year via an online interactive map.