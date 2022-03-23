Dingo petition gains traction ahead of Dunkeld public meeting

An online petition urging the Victorian government to prevent the reintroduction of dingoes and wild dog hybrids on Victorian crown land has gained more than 450 signatures.



It comes as the group behind the petition, who are also pleading with government officials to prevent such dogs from being labeled as protected, are planning a public action meeting in April.

The recommendation in the Inquiry into ecosystem decline in Victoria proposes the trial reintroduction of dingoes into "suitable Victorian ecosystems" would assess ecological benefits and be designed with input from ecologists and dingo experts.



The report also urges the government to consider phasing out the use of 1080 baits to control invasive species, and instead promote wider use of "more effective and humane methods" for controlling pests such as wild dogs and foxes.



Petition proponents and Rock-Bank Merino and Poll Merino stud principals John and Rhonda Crawford, Victoria Valley, said the April 11 meeting at 7pm would raise awareness about the plan.



"We're receiving a good response from politicians, shire councillors and farmers from around the state who are concerned about this crazy Victorian government plan," Mr Crawford said.

"It is essential to raise awareness of this issue within the rural and regional community."

The meeting will be held at the Dunkled Community Hall, and Mr Crawford urged those opposed to the proposal to take along a placard or sign with a message.

Earlier this year, a Victorian government spokesperson said discussions with Traditional Owners, farmers and other land managers would take place "before any proposal to reintroduce dingoes... could be considered."



in February, a south-west Victorian shire council voiced its opposition to the proposed reintroduction of dingoes into the state's bush land, fearing it could lead to an increase in mauling of livestock and native animals.



The Southern Grampians Shire Council said it would write to Premier Daniel Andrews and the Agriculture and Environment ministers and urge the government to vote against a plan to reintroduce dingoes as an apex predator into parts of rural Victoria.

