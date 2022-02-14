Rural shire expresses 'complete opposition' to dingo reintroduction

A south-west Victorian shire council has voiced its opposition to the proposed reintroduction of dingoes into the state's bush land, fearing it could lead to an increase in mauling of livestock and native animals.

The Southern Grampians Shire Council will write to Premier Daniel Andrews and the Agriculture and Environment ministers and urge the government to vote against a plan to reintroduce dingoes as an apex predator into parts of rural Victoria.



The recommendation in the Inquiry into ecosystem decline in Victoria proposes the trial reintroduction of dingoes into "suitable Victorian ecosystems" would assess ecological benefits and be designed with input from ecologists and dingo experts.



The report also urges the government to consider phasing out the use of 1080 baits to control invasive species, and instead promote wider use of "more effective and humane methods" for controlling pests such as wild dogs and foxes.

Former two-time Southern Grampians Shire mayor and councillor Albert Calvano said the shire would write to relevant ministers and the Opposition to express their "complete opposition" to the plan.



"Ceasing lethal control of pests would mean that pest numbers would increase rapidly and lead to more livestock and native animals being mauled or killed," he said.

"Agriculture is our number one industry in our shire and I see no benefit in introducing a species such as Dingoes/Hybrid Wild Dogs that threatens this industry and their livelihood.

In a notice of motion, the Southern Grampians Shire commended the Victorian government for undertaking the inquiry, but said its ratepayers were heavily reliant on primary production, especially sheep production.



"The introduction of dingoes into this landscape without adequate fencing and control mechanisms therefore pose a significant risk to the local economy and community," the motion read.

Cr Calvano said other state governments across Australia were funding programs to control the effects of wild dogs and dingoes, including the SA government which is spending $25 million to rebuild a 100-year-old 1600 kilometre wild dog fence, and in WA where a historic wild dog fence is being extended by 660km.



"We do not need this problem in our parks and reserves and in our shire," he said.

The report suggests the dingo could take place in the Murray Sunset National Park or in the Grampians National Park.



The Environment and Planning Committee which has proposed the trial states the plan should also be accompanied by the cessation of lethal control for pest species in the trial area during the test, along with the introduction of a compensation scheme for farmers whose livestock is killed or injured by dingoes.

The committee is made up of 10 MPs - three Labor members, including chair Sonja Terpstra and single members from the Sustainable Australia Party, Liberal Party, National Party, Derryn Hinch's Justice Party, Animal Justice Party, Australian Greens and an independent Catherine Cumming.

Farmers, including Rock-Bank Merino and Poll Merino stud principals John and Rhonda Crawford, Victoria Valley, have also opposed the plan.

A petition started by the pair of Merino breeders in January has gained more than 600 signatures from those who also oppose the committee's recommendations.

A Victorian government spokesperson acknowledged in January the damage caused by wild dogs is "confronting" and said it "can significantly affect the wellbeing of farmers".

"In recognition of these issues, the Victorian Government funds wild dog control programs including targeted aerial baiting - to run twice yearly in spring and autumn - and offering a bounty on wild dogs," they said.

"Further discussions with Traditional Owners, farmers and other land managers are needed before any proposal to reintroduce dingoes to control foxes, feral cats and rabbits could be considered."