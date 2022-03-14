Thrills and spills at Merrijig Rodeo

+34 Photos by Emily McCormack





































































HOMETOWN hero Will Purcell has won the 45th Merrijig Rodeo bull ride in front of a sell-out crowd.

More than 3500 people packed the McCormack Park grounds to watch the Australian Professional Rodeo Association event, which had a record number of 460 entries across men's, women's and junior events.



It was champion local bull rider Will Purcell who was awarded the champion buckle for his riding capability in response to the bull's bucks, for a score of 91.



The event is the second in the Kyabram, Merrijig, Chiltern Tri-Series, which Merrijig Rodeo secretary Donna Howton said attracted a high calibre of riders who competed for a slice of the $30,000 prize pool.

"Half the crowd were not from the local region, so it attracted a lot of people into town to support the local economy," Ms Howton said.

"The profits from the event are given back to volunteer groups that help us run it - the bar, the gate, the food vendors, are all run by community groups such as Bonnie Doon Football Club, Mansfield Equestrian Club, Mansfield Scouts, Merrijig Hall, Delatite Cricket Club, Merrijig CFA and Mansfield Guides.

"The success of the event is a testament to the community that supports it."

Known as the "biggest little rodeo in Australia", Merrijig offers one of the best prize pools of money in the country, with each of the ten categories offering a $3000 winning prize.

"Because of the prize money, and the post-COVID excitement of people were wanting to get back into doing what they love, we had so many competitors who were all desperate to ride so we had to extend the paddock where they camp their trailers," she said.

"We sold out of tickets days before the event which took the whole community by surprise."

Photographer Emily McCormack captured the event.



