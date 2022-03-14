Leongatha steers pass 720c/kg in feedlot-driven market

+5











Feedlotters were out in force at Leongatha on Friday despite the mixed-quality autumn yarding at the Victorian Livestock Exchange.

Agents yarded about 2200 cattle at the fortnightly sale where several feedlot and backgrounding orders for northern NSW clients headlined the sale.

Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock manager Brian McCormack said grown and feeder-weight steers were 5-10 cents a kilogram dearer on average.



"The rest of our cattle and the yarding across the board featured plainer and crossbred cattle which were a little bit stronger in places as well," he said.

"Most of the feeder cattle made around 600c/kg and weighed between 400-500kg."

Alex Scott & Staff Wonthaggi livestock manager Rob Ould said feedlotters were keen to secure suitable cattle ahead of the cooler months.

"The feedlotters set the pace and the restockers followed on and bought the right cattle," he said.

"We had 523 kilogram steers make 598c/kg and that could be 15-20 cents up on the previous fortnight."

SEJ Leongatha livestock manager James Kyle said conditions in South Gippsland were drying out and that reflected the mixed quality yarding on Friday.

"There wasn't a huge crowd of people there but generally speaking it was strong," he said.

"The yarding was mixed and wasn't the quality of what we will have there in a fortnight."

Country Investments sold 17 Angus steers, 642kg, for $3300 or 514c/kg.

J & D Muldoon sold eight Angus steers, two years, 666kg, for $3220 or 483c/kg.

J Malley sold eight Angus and Black Baldy steers, 22 months, 640kg, for $3280 or 512c/kg.



B & L Rayner sold 13 Angus steers, rising two-year-old, 523kg, for $3130 or 598c/kg.

B & E Redmond sold 15 Angus and Black Baldy steers, 20 months, 617kg, for $3160 or 512c/kg.



B Davies sold 10 Angus steers, 20 months, 589kg, for $2960 or 502c/kg and 24 Speckle Park steers, 18 months, 501kg, for $2820 or 562c/kg.

Nevali Pastoral sold 16 Speckle Park steers, 490kg, for $2920 or 595c/kg and 16 steers, 451kg, for $2680 or 594c/kg.



Yates Super sold 18 Angus steers, 484kg, for $2910 or 600c/kg.

Mardan Lodge sold 20 Angus steers, 464kg, for $2800 or 603c/kg and 13 steers, 455kg, for $2600 or 571c/kg.

Maxray Nominees sold 16 Charolais steers, 16-18 months, 480kg, for $2720 or 566c/kg.

Koolstra sold 17 Angus steers, 457kg, for $2780 or 608c/kg.

R & J Mackenzie sold 16 Black Baldy steers, 432kg, for $2630 or 608c/kg.



Harris Farms sold 23 Angus steers, 433kg, for $2630 or 607c/kg.

B Phillips sold 14 Angus steers, 415kg, for $2580 or 621c/kg and 18 steers, 364kg, for $2420 or 664c/kg.



Northside Pastoral sold 12 Limousin-cross steers, 419kg, for $2420 or 577c/kg and 10 heifers, 16 months, 407kg, for $2160 or 530c/kg.

Elm Valley sold 15 Angus steers, 16 months, 441kg, for $2600 or 589c/kg and 15 steers, 399kg, for $2400 or 601c/kg.

The same vendor also sold 16 Angus heifers, 14 months, 324kg, for $2000 or 617c/kg.

D Land sold 18 Hereford steers, 12 months, 298kg, for $2060 or 691c/kg and 22 Hereford steers, 261kg, for $1900 or 727c/kg.

Melkryst sold 20 ANgus steers, 454kg, for $280 or 458c/kg and 20 steers, 419kg, for $1940 or 463c/kg.



Heifers pass $2700 a head

In the heifers, P & S Campbell sold 25 Angus heifers, 434kg, for $2710 or 624c/kg and 25 heifers, 401kg, for $2610 or 650c/kg.

R, S & E Gloster sold 9 Angus heifers, 428kg, for $2250 or 525c/kg, 26 heifers, 387kg, for $2170 or 560c/kg and seven heifers, 350kg, for $1960 or 560c/kg.

G & S Couper sold 16 Angus heifers, 385kg, for $2270 or 590c/kg.

Doonagatha sold 19 Angus heifers, 411kg, for $2250 or 547c/kg.

Malabar Farm sold 11 Angus heifers, 454kg, for $2410 or 531c/kg, 13 heifers, 432kg, for $2420 or 561c/kg and 16 Hereford heifers, 415kg, for $2320 or 559c/kg.

N Svenson sold seven Angus heifers, 14 months, 362kg, for $2070 or 562c/kg.

Winter Hill Pastoral sold one cow with calf at foot for $3140, while T & M Neesham sold one Angus cow with calf at foot for $3200.

G & H Motton sold 11 Angus-cross heifers, 336kg, for $1900 or 565c/kg.

