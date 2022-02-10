Do the right thing: Amnesty takes aim at illegal guns

Crime Stoppers together with the federal government have launched a national gun amnesty, with holders told to surrender their illegal firearms or face the full force of the law.

During the three-month campaign, a range of community engagement and promotional events in regional and metropolitan communities across Australia will encourage people to share what they know about illegal guns, and to safely surrender any they may have in their possession.

It is estimated more than 260,000 unregistered guns are in circulation in Australia.



Crime Stoppers Australia chairman Vince Hughes said all Australians should consider how they would feel if they had information about an illegal gun which was then used to harm or kill someone.

"Criminals often go to great lengths to obtain a firearm illegally and then conceal it from authorities, and it's unlikely they would go to that effort unless they are prepared to use it," he said.

Australia has not had a mass shooting since the Port Arthur massacre in 1996, when 35 people were killed and 23 wounded.

It led to rapid-fire guns being banned from civilian ownership except with restricted licences under reforms by the Howard government.

Dr Hughes however said Australia was "certainly not immune from the devastating impacts that come with having illegal firearms in the hands of criminals".

"We have seen the tragic loss of life and severe injuries that occur when people turn a blind eye and allow illegal firearms to remain in the community," he said.

Home affairs minister Karen Andrews said there was no excuse for anyone in Australia to have an illicit firearm.

"Our message today is simple - if you have an illicit firearm, do the right thing; do the right

thing by your friends, family, and community; do the right thing by yourself - hand it in," she said.

"If you surrender it, you can do so without penalty.

"The alternative is a knock on your door from the police and the potential for serious criminal penalties, including imprisonment."

Assistant minister for customs, community safety and multicultural affairs Jason Wood said the campaign would target illegal gun owners by encouraging families, friends and anybody else who may have information to speak up and share what they know with Crime Stoppers before it's too late.

"You may think you know a person well, but owners of illegal guns have not been subject to background checks and may not be on the radar of police," he said.

"This year's campaign is part of an increased push to encourage owners of illegal, unregistered and unwanted firearms, parts and accessories to hand them in to be registered or destroyed."

Bendigo Police Acting Inspector Brian Hansen said the Western Region, Division 5 which includes Bendigo had the highest number of registered firearms in Victoria.

"This will be one of the main focuses for us going into 2022," he said.

"There are many rural properties in the division and some of these properties are vacant on occasion so licence hold must be vigilant about their firearm storage and security around their property.

"Victoria Police are able to assist in advising how to achieve this."

To share information about an unregistered or illegal gun, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or go online at www.crimestoppers.com.au/illegalguns.

Further information, including the process to surrender a gun in each State or Territory, is available at www.crimestoppers.com.au/firearmamnesty.