A view from readers and their paddocks

Farming is in the blood of the Forrest family at Mansfield who were recently photographed in their woolshed at Barjag with the final bales for the season.

Dick Forrest was pictured with son Tom and grandkids Jack, Ned and Sam.

Dick's wife, Jenny Forrest, said she was very proud of her family and was keen to share the great photo with the Stock & Land community.

"Our grandchildren will be seventh generation farmers in the Mansfield area," Mrs Forrest told Stock & Land.

The family runs a mixed farming enterprise specialising in fat lambs, and has a mixture of Merinos and crossbreds on their north-east Victorian property.

"The season has been one out of the box because we've had rain all through summer and when we needed it it most," she said.

"Spring and summer have been exceptional."

