+6













MORE GALLERIES

Typical thunderstorm activity has delivered hit-and-miss results for many farmers, but for those that got hit the damage has been severe.

One of the worst hit areas was around Ballarat where many potato and other crops were hit by hails and heavy rain across Thursday and Friday last week.

On the flip side much of the north-east received 70-100 millimetres.

Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Miriam Bradbury said there had been extensive thunderstorm activity at the end of last week.

Ms Bradbury said severe thunderstorm warnings were issued, mainly for the north-central, central and south-west districts.

The highest rainfall recorded by BoM over three days was 150mm at Cobungra, 145mm at Anglers Rest and 137mm at Eurobin.

Ms Bradbury said Ballarat recorded 55mm over three days, however a nearby gauge measured 133mm.

Fifth-generation farmer Jarrod Quick said on one farm at Robert Grieve's property at Clarkes Hill the hail settled on the ground 100mm deep with hailstones up to 20mm round.

"It lasted a long time as well," he said.

"In two hours we had 156mm of rain and plenty of hail - it looked like it had snowed."

Wild weather hits crops and pastures /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hKjwMnME5aq5GFw3ZWzfkM/e5232a4d-d770-4715-bb60-97729c04134b.jpg/r5_184_1964_1291_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg Good and bad, recent storms have delivered a mixed bag to farmers. news, news, potato, storms, thunderstorms, hail 2022-01-12T12:00:00+11:00 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6291334733001 https://players.brightcove.net/3879528182001/default_default/index.html?videoId=6291334733001

He said the potato crops were nearing "row closure" stage, an important part of their life cycle.

"It just smashed the plants onto the ground, took the leaves off and snapped the stems," he said.

"Until we get to harvest time we won't know the extent of the damage.

"Those plants are standing up again, but we will have a lot more costs now such as having to repeat a $6000 fertiliser application.

"If we can push through and get something off then hopefully we break even, you just don't know until the harvester goes in."

Towong cattleman Andrew Klippel said he was happy with the near 100mm of rain received on his property in the past week.

"It's been nice and green and this will keep it ticking over," Mr Klippel said.

"We put millet in and it's loving the mild conditions and rain."

He said the cattle were enjoying the conditions.