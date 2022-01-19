Cannings set for big return

The years might well have passed between Stock & Land Beef Week appearances for the Canning family.

But for those visitors stopping by the family-run Mavstar/Mavgold Simmentals at Myamyn on February 3, it will be an ideal conclusion to an anticipated return.

For Ruby Canning, who with her mum Rita, dad Ross and younger brother Jacob, is one of the faces behind Mavstar and Mavgold brand, Stock & Land Beef Week presents a rare and valued opportunity.

"We are so excited to be involved in Beef Week," Ms Canning said.

"It will be a good opportunity to show our cattle to those who come, and to catch up with people we haven't seen for such a long time.



"COVID has prevented us - and many others, I might add - from going to cattle shows and engaging with buyers and producers.

"But this is our chance to do just that and we cannot wait to open the doors and showcase what we do and show our visitors some great Mavstar hospitality."

Fortunate visitors will get a glimpse of a family enterprise spanning nearly half a century.



They can tap bloodlines tracing all the way back to the mid-1970s when Ms Canning's grandfather Peter Schembri launched Maverick Simmentals with his wife Agnes on their property at Inverleigh, about 30 kilometres down the Hamilton Highway from Geelong.



"Maverick Simmentals was established in 1973 by my [grandfather] and Mavstar and Mavgold Simmentals was established in the early 2000s and is based on genetics from Maverick Simmentals," she said.

"Mavstar started with some cows from our grandparents' operation.



"They'd been breeding Simmentals since the mid-70s.

"Pa was my best friend, my inspiration and forever inspired me to reach for the top with whatever I do.



"My brother and I established our Simmental stud from two original females from his stud and it's great that we can carry on."

GREAT TYPE: Mavstar Rawhide was sold to Meldon Park Simmentals in 2021. The Cannings will offer custom ET flushes from his dam and granddam. Photo by BJS Livestock Photography.

The Maverick Simmental story, which gave rise to Mavstar and Mavgold, began because of the affinity Ms Canning's grandfather had with the breed.

"He loved their nature and their ability to thrive and breed well on the country we have," she said.



"The family farm at Inverleigh is drier and rockier than we are at Myamyn but the Simmentals are quite hardy and were able to do well over there.

"Pa purchased a few three-quarter-bred Simmental cows from Henry Hopkins and this was the start of Maverick Simmentals."

What has not changed with the Canning operation despite the passage of time is a strict adherence to principles to seek improvement in the breed through stout female lines.

"We have always believed in having strong, functional Simmental females and when the visitors for Beef Week arrive they'll see our maternal herd and a fair bit of history there," she said.

"A fair few of our females go back over 48 years of breeding within our Simmental family.

"We can track their bloodlines back to the 1970s and we can showcase cattle with proven bloodlines and to see how they work within our breeding program.

"Any visitors will also see many of our donor females.



"We will have embryos for sale out of those females next year.



"Pregnancy-tested-in-calf females will showcase our herd's maternal strength and we'll offer a pick of the herd embryo transfer (ET) flush and some cattle for sale by private treaty.



"Beef Week certainly gives us the chance to show what we do and I also run a small rural photography business (Mavstar Photography) and that really ties in with this event.

"It allows us to show what we breed and what we are so passionate about and I can talk to producers to help them market their cattle.

"My dad also works for Nu Genes, a herd improvement and artificial insemination (AI) company, and he will be there on the day and people can ask him how it works for us and our breeding program."

Each year the Cannings coordinate AI and ET programs at Mavstar Simmentals and Stock & Land Beef Week viewers can discuss opportunities for their own custom embryo programs.



"We were in Beef Week years ago when my Pa was still alive and we haven't been back in it since then because we went to cattle shows," Ms Canning said.

"We thought this year would be a good opportunity to invite people onto our new property and having the ability to communicate and share our values and interest in the breed is wonderful."

Besides her dad and his knowledge of AI procedures and its worth as well as her photographic nous, Ms Canning could be a handy person with whom Stock & Land Beef Week visitors might chat given her passion for youth in agriculture and the developing connections with other young individuals in the agricultural sector.

After all her list of involvements makes a long read and includes livestock and agriculture photographer, judge, cattle breeder, National Champion Beef Cattle Parader in 2016, student and various jobs.



Last year she joined her dad to judge the Fleckvieh breed at Beef Australia in Rockhampton, Qld, a role she rates in equal measure as a judging highlight and honour.



She also recently graduated from the University of New England with a Bachelor of Business, with a major in marketing

She has a clear vision of where she wants to be in an industry she regards as exciting.



Beef seedstock production has been the cornerstone of her career in agriculture.

Incidentally, the Cannings have shown cattle since the 1980s, with a selection of broad ribbons won at shows throughout southern Australia and NSW pointing to their many successes.

A win that quickly springs to mind was at the feature show in Sydney during the 1990s when Mr Schembri won grand champion female with Maverick Sibilla.

Not so long ago they sold Mavstar Rawhide in the Red Angus and Simmental National Show and Sale to Meldon Park Simmentals, Cecil Plains, Qld, for $15,000, and Stock & Land Beef Week visitors will get to see his dam and granddam as well.



"We like using our proven home-bred bulls in our breeding program, but to improve our genetic base we also use imported semen or Australian-sourced bulls," Ms Canning said.

"We join our females to a select group of home-bred bulls and older bulls which were also used within our Maverick herd, including Munga Park bulls, Panzer and Abricot.

"Whilst we use predominantly home-bred bulls within our breeding programs, we have had great success with using Lancaster E-Type, JB Canadian Apache, KOP Spartan and Bar 5 Evolution."

