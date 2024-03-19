Stock & Land
Home/News

Mental health issues 'right across' agriculture, says NFF president

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated March 20 2024 - 10:21am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More needs to be done to support farmers suffering with their mental health, said NFF president David Jochinke. Picture via Shutterstock
More needs to be done to support farmers suffering with their mental health, said NFF president David Jochinke. Picture via Shutterstock

There are mental health issues "right across" agriculture, according to National Farmers' Federation (NFF) president David Jochinke.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.