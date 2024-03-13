Stock & Land
Home/News

Barry Newcomen, 85, says 'disappointing' sale result won't deter him from farming

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
March 13 2024 - 5:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dry seasonal conditions, erratic cattle markets and an influx of Hereford bulls in Victoria's stud stock sector have contributed to a "disappointing" result at Newcomen Hereford's annual on-property bull sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior Journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.