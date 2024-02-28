Stock & Land
About 80 sheep and two cattle lost so far in Bayindeen-Rocky Road fire

By Philippe Perez
Updated February 28 2024 - 4:58pm, first published 2:57pm
Incident controller for the Bayindeen fire Jarrod Hayse said authorities were still on high alert for dry, windy conditions into the afternoon. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Firefighters have been able to contain the Bayindeen-Rocky Road fire as cloud cover and light rain rolled through central Victoria on Wednesday morning.

