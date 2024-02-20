Cows with calves at foot and Romney rams: a view from readers and their paddocks

Macedon Ranges photographer Emma Devlin-Collins loves to use her camera to showcase the aspects she loves most about life on the farm.
Ms Devlin-Collins recently captured a photo of a Hereford heifer with its calf at foot on a beef property at Gisborne.
"I love capturing moments that will never be experienced again, but can be shared in a memory," she said.
Meanwhile, Tasmanian farmer Mary Roddy, Nook Farm, Nook, Tas, snapped a photo of some of her Romney sheep.
"Our first home-grown Little Nook rams," she said.
"Already out to impress in search of their own flocks with some serious boyband posting."
