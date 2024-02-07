Value of horticultural production reaches $16 billion, but volumes down

Horticulture production nationwide rose in the last financial year; however, challenges like the cost of fertilisers, a shortage of labour, and flood damage continue to hinder the sector.
The latest edition of the Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook showed that total production increased by three per cent in the 2022-23 financial year with a total value of horticultural production of $16.25 billion.
Despite the rise in value, the volume of horticultural production was lower, with 6.45 million tonnes produced during the same period, down three per cent from the previous financial year.
Hort Innovation industry insights manager Lucy Noble said the increase in production value was driven by gains in fruit and vegetables with "notable mentions to avocados, table grapes and potatoes, which saw approximately an additional $200 million being recorded at the farm gate in 2023, compared to 2022."
"However, that's not to understate... the myriad of challenges that have faced growers and the industry over the last several seasons and that has undoubtedly impacted the profitability according to girls across all sectors," Ms Noble said.
The rising value was driven by increases in the value of fruit and vegetables, which increased by 12.6pc and 5.4pc, respectively.
Victoria remains the state leader in exports, with 48 per cent of total fresh horticulture exports coming from the state, with Queensland and South Australia both equal second with 16pc of exports each)
Table grapes were Victoria's highest export in volume and value, with 119,166 tonnes of the product exported in the last year, equalling $496.4 million in value.
Other top products exported from the state were almonds (61,129t, valued at $451.4 million), oranges (72,806t, valued at $125 million), and nectarines and peaches (8,261t, valued at $37.5 million).
NSW was the highest importer of horticulture products, receiving 42pc of imports, while Victoria had a 38pc share.
The total value of fresh horticulture exports decreased by 3.4pc to $2.54 billion, with the fruit export value increasing by 6.3pc, while vegetable export values dropped by just 1pc.
AUSVEG chief executive Michael Coote said the data would mean growers and other supply chain stakeholders can make informed business decisions.
"Australian vegetable growers continue to supply more than 98 percent of the fresh vegetables sold domestically and employ tens of thousands of people," he said.
"This data again demonstrates the critical role the nation's vegetable growers play, not only in providing the nation with produce, but also in terms of its major contributions to the national economy."
"These contributions have occurred despite the severe weather events, labour shortages and supply chain issues that have affected production volumes of many vegetables."
Nut export value decreased 15 percent, reflecting a weaker year for nuts overall, driven by almonds and macadamias, although prices dropped across all nut categories, except for hazelnuts.
Nuts recorded a 42pc reduction in value to reach $721 million, while the volume of nut production nuts also fell by 23.7pc to 215,742t in-shell produced.
Asia represented 76pc of total Australian horticultural exports in the last financial year.
