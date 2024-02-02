Stock & Land
Report shows landholders deserve better consultation on renewables

By Liv Casben
February 2 2024 - 9:05pm
A review has found some communities lack trust in Australia's renewable energy industry. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)
Promoting trust and communication will be vital if wary Australians are to embrace the nation's transition to net zero, according to a major energy study.

