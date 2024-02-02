Stock & Land
Unions reach agreement over DP World port dispute

By Kat Wong
February 2 2024 - 7:00pm
DP World port terminals across Australia are set to return to normal operations. (Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS)
The maritime workers union have come to an agreement with DP World, bringing months of stalemates and stoppages to an end.

