How woolgrowers and agents are feeling as the market opens for the new year

Woolgrowers have visited Melbourne's woolstores to see their bales sell, and say despite a softer market, they're remaining positive for the new year.
Michael and Bett Egan, Tarrayoukyan, said they always sold their Poll Merino wool during the second sale of the new year.
They said they had no rain and their shearing went smoothly.
"We cut far above normal years because we had a good spring," Mrs Egan said.
"We had a dry winter and good spring, it came up nice and clean."
Mr Egan said they managed about 2500 sheep, including lambs, and about 60-head of cattle.
"The [wool market] isn't as good as last year, but it's holding up pretty well," he said.
Nutrien wool broker Tim Button said the Brooklyn wool selling centre had a softer start to 2024, but brokers and growers were remaining positive after the Christmas recess.
"It was a little easier this week, the first sale and now we're on the second sale," he said.
"Hopefully it's a little better today."
Mixed farmer Brian Morton, Hamilton, and his family were selling at the second Nutrien sale for the new year, and said it was the first year finances were "getting a bit squishy" with rising interest and input costs.
He said they had plenty of summer rain at their Hamilton property, but were able to get their shearing done with no issues to sell at their usual time.
The Morton family have Corriedale sheep for prime lamb, mutton and wool, and mainly Angus cattle.
"We need the combination of the wool and the meat because we couldn't rely on wool as it is now," he said.
"It would be nice if they could get another market for strong medium to strong wool because it is pretty tough at the moment.
"Hopefully we've gone through the worst of it with the livestock prices because people were destocking and restocking, it was a bit of a yo-yo there."
Fox & Lillie wool broker Eamon Timms said while the market was a bit softer, there had been more widespread competition that generated inquiry and business.
"Even though on paper the market dropped back a little bit last week, and a bit on Tuesday this week, it was interesting to notice this week there were certainly more widespread competition in the room," he said.
"It was a good sign, it seemed to be demand coming from a few more competitors from the salerooms.
"Even though it being slightly down, ti seemed to find that support pretty easily and pretty quickly, and that was a real positive for the week and it gives that indication to what we were anticipating."
