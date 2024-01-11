Pakenham weaner prices go higher on the back of growing confidence

Prices at the annual Pakenham Special Grown and Feature Weaner sale continued the upward price trend, experienced across the state this selling season.
Agents yarded 3719 head of steers and heifers, after initially drawing for 4190.
Alex Scott and Staff auctioneer David Setches said he felt prices were "comfortably" 20-35 cents a kilogram higher than for cattle at some of the western and north-eastern sales.
"A lot of calves were making from 355-380c/kg with the occasional sale getting into the 390c/kg range," Mr Setches said.
"The heavier end of feeder cattle, the 550-580kg were touching on 330c/kg.
"The prime market took a big lift on Monday and followed through the week - I think there is a fair bit of confidence in the job, with the season we are having down here," he said.
Commission buyers Campbell Ross, Melbourne, and Duncan Brown, Albury, were joined at the sale by agents from Euroa and northern Victoria, as well as regulars from Gippsland.
Gathercoles, Jinron, J&F and Westside Meats also had buyers at the sale.
Agents said Pakenham followed the rising plane of prices, experienced in the first fortnight of sales.
Elders Delaney Livestock and Property auctioneer Anthony Delaney said it seemed the market had got dearer, as time went on.
"It was certainly a very solid start in Barnawartha and it certainly hasn't backed off from there - our older steers sold to a lot stronger rates than we have seen of late," he said.
He said he believed most of the weaners had gone north, "which is a pleasing sign.
"It's like every sale, quality brings out a better result."
Steven Mayne, Woodstock, presented his annual drop at Pakenham.
"I'm happy with the result, we have had some pretty good rain in the last few weeks and there is general confidence in the market," Mr Mayne said.
"It doesn't compare with last year, when I think our tops made $1920 a head.
"Today it was $1380, so we were down $500/hd - but that's the market - hopefully 2024 is a big year."
He said the last three months had seen "phenomenal rain" at Woodstock, which had "really kicked the season along.
"I am happy with the cattle and the way they have presented here - I turned off 140 steers and this year retained the heifer drop," he said.
Graham Smith, Yarra Junction, won the best presented pen of Charolais steers ribbon.
The ribbon is presented at between nine and 10 yards, where weaner Charolais steers are sold, Charolais Society Victoria regional secretary Gwen Robinson, Eagle Point, said.
A Ballantyne, Dromana, sold 20 steers, 602kg, for $1870 or 310c/kg.
S Murphy, San Remo, sold 30 steers, 665kg, for $1920 or 288c/kg.
Bexcon Ag, Nar Nar Goon, sold 18 West Creek-blood steers, 569kg, for $1820, or 319c/kg; 18 steers, 568kg, for $1820 or 320c/kg and 31 steers, 548kg, for $1800 or 328c/kg.
Wallaby Downs, Dromana, sold 23 steers, 504kg, for $1650 or 327c/kg.
L and P Vearing, Glenburn, sold 24 Poll Hereford steers, 536kg, for $1640 or 306c/kg.
Kaloomah Pastoral, Red Hill, sold 27 Te Mania and Lawson-blood steers, 575kg, for $1770 or 307c/kg.
Malanda Pastoral, Stradbroke, sold 35 Leawood-blood steers, 426kg, for $1450 or 340c/kg.
Nethercote Trading, Rosedale, sold 20 Leawood-blood steers, 404kg, for $1300 or 322c/kg and 23 steers, 368kg, for $1210 or 328c/kg.
Tarrawarra Abbey, Tarrawarra, sold 39 Barwidgee and Merridale-blood steers, 379kg, for $1380 or 364c/kg.
A Doake, Coldstream, sold 26 Alpine-blood steers, 354kg, for $1290 or 364c/kg.
C Barrett, Trafalgar South, sold 26 steers, 351kg, for $1220 or 347c/kg.
Carra Falls, Carrajung South, sold 16 West Creek-blood steers for $1190 or 360c/kg and 28 steers, 309kg, for $1170 or 378c/kg.
P and L Burgi, Gruyere, sold 23 Violet Hills-blood steers, 403kg, for $1320 or 327c/kg.
GM and DE Derix, Tinamba, sold 22 Ashwood Park-blood steers, 410kg, for $1380 or 336c/kg.
Sidonia Beef, Sidonia, sold 25 Absolute-blood steers 421kg, for $1510 or 358c/kg.
Gisborne Park, Gisborne, sold 27 Te Mania-blood steers, 341kg, for $1240 or 363c/kg.
G Smith, Kalimna, Yarra Junction, sold 10 Charolais steers, 390kg, for $1370 or 351c/kg.
Riverslea Pastoral, Maffra, sold 30 Hazeldean-blood heifers, 321kg, for $940 or 308c/kg.
Cara Falls sold 25 heifers, 317kg, for $970 or 305c/kg.
Tarrawarra Abbey sold 30 heifers, 315kg, for $990 or 314c/kg.
Derix sold 22 heifers, 381kg, for $1130 or 296c/kg.
Burgi sold 27 heifers, 363kg, for $1110 or 314c/kg.
Gisborne Park sold 18 heifers, 306kg, for $950 or 310c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.